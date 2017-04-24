He robbed and kicked a man to death for being gay. Now hea s going to jail.
Steven Nelson was someone who always tried to turn others away from hate and toward love, according to his family. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Wednesday sentenced Kelly Schneider, a 23-year-old man from Nampa, Idaho, guilty to 28 years in prison for beating Nelson to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blood donation restrictions for gay men 'discri...
|12 min
|Tre H
|7
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|59 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,402
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|No Surprise
|5,611
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|169
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|25,309
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|48,114
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|90
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC