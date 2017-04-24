He robbed and kicked a man to death f...

He robbed and kicked a man to death for being gay. Now hea s going to jail.

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Steven Nelson was someone who always tried to turn others away from hate and toward love, according to his family. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Wednesday sentenced Kelly Schneider, a 23-year-old man from Nampa, Idaho, guilty to 28 years in prison for beating Nelson to death.

