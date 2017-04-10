Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertility treatment
There are 2 comments on the WRAL.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertility treatment. In it, WRAL.com reports that:
They did not know at the time that if they were a heterosexual couple, they might have saved that money. Now, Smith and other members of Hawaii's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community are lobbying for equal access to the financial help married, heterosexual couples enjoy under state law.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
A married couple is two people.
Two guys married to each other and a surrogate are three people.
What is wrong with these people? As lides used to say, can't they count?
Insurance is usually sold as a family policy or an individual policy. A family policy isn't going to cover a surrogate for gays or straights.
|
#2 1 hr ago
I see our MA closet case has taken a brief moment out from urinating on other men in public restrooms in order to blithely ignore that heterosexuals using these services often also have surrogates in their "three person marriages." Because it's about infertile couples.
I think his eyes must be watery, too, so he can't understand the story.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|30 min
|Lou
|25,539
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|37 min
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|50
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|55 min
|No Surprise
|5,504
|Pinkwashing: How Corporations Take Gay Money an...
|1 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|1 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|29
|9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f...
|1 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|47,066
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC