Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access...

Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertility treatment

There are 2 comments on the WRAL.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertility treatment. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

They did not know at the time that if they were a heterosexual couple, they might have saved that money. Now, Smith and other members of Hawaii's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community are lobbying for equal access to the financial help married, heterosexual couples enjoy under state law.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#1 13 hrs ago
A married couple is two people.
Two guys married to each other and a surrogate are three people.

What is wrong with these people? As lides used to say, can't they count?

Insurance is usually sold as a family policy or an individual policy. A family policy isn't going to cover a surrogate for gays or straights.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#2 1 hr ago
I see our MA closet case has taken a brief moment out from urinating on other men in public restrooms in order to blithely ignore that heterosexuals using these services often also have surrogates in their "three person marriages." Because it's about infertile couples.

I think his eyes must be watery, too, so he can't understand the story.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 30 min Lou 25,539
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 37 min Phyllis Schlafly ... 50
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 55 min No Surprise 5,504
News Pinkwashing: How Corporations Take Gay Money an... 1 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos... 1 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 29
News 9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f... 1 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr tbird19482 47,066
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC