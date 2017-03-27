Grim search resumes in Colombia after...

Grim search resumes in Colombia after deadly flood

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers carry a victim on a stretcher, in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the c... . In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers carry a victim on a stretcher, in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the c... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian pastor, United Methodist Church agree t... (Aug '16) 19 min DebraE 20
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 23 min South Knox Hombre 5,424
News Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors 24 min Big Johnny 7
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 31 min DebraE 46,609
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 1 hr Baptistism by Proxy 168
News Neil Gorsuch on Gay Issues: It's Bad, Bad News 1 hr Wondering 9
News GMFA need your help to raise 25k to make gay me... 1 hr Wondering 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Order in the Court 25,377
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC