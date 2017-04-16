Grand Canyon National Park's first openly lesbian...
The first openly lesbian superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, Chris Lehnertz, came to CU Boulder on Friday. She talked about the future of the National Park Service and her role in fixing ongoing sexual harassment issues in the organization.
