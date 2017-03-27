Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag and gay rights activist, dead...
"My dearest friend in the world is gone," Jones wrote on Twitter. "Gilbert Baker gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Male, All Nude invites you to the Bible Bel...
|4 min
|TomInElPaso
|2
|Neil Gorsuch on Gay Issues: It's Bad, Bad News
|15 min
|TomInElPaso
|5
|New York Officers Accused of Arresting Queer Me...
|27 min
|Howard
|38
|Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors
|36 min
|Big Johnny
|7
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|50 min
|Lesa
|25,346
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|66
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|46,546
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|7 hr
|Truth
|153
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC