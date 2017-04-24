Gays for Trump set out priority for p...

Gays for Trump set out priority for president's next 100 days - bomb North Korea

There are 2 comments on the Salisbury Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gays for Trump set out priority for president's next 100 days - bomb North Korea.

The leader of a Donald Trump campaign group has called on the president to remove North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un from power over his next 100 days in office. Peter Boykin, president of Gays For Trump, said "complete regime change" in North Korea should be a priority for the US because of the threat posed by the country.

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

13,436

El Paso, TX

#1 5 hrs ago
Boykin is an idiot and a fool with a whisper of homophobia inside his gayness.
Howerton

Hockessin, DE

#2 4 hrs ago
Queers are strange perverted creatures.
Chicago, IL

