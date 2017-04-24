There are on the Salisbury Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gays for Trump set out priority for president's next 100 days - bomb North Korea. In it, Salisbury Journal reports that:

The leader of a Donald Trump campaign group has called on the president to remove North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un from power over his next 100 days in office. Peter Boykin, president of Gays For Trump, said "complete regime change" in North Korea should be a priority for the US because of the threat posed by the country.

