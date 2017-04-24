Gay sex not a sin, says Lib Dem leade...

Gay sex not a sin, says Lib Dem leader Tim Farron

There are 2 comments on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 22 hrs ago, titled Gay sex not a sin, says Lib Dem leader Tim Farron. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:

Gay sex is not a sin, Tim Farron has said after days of pressure to clarify his stance on the issue. He made clear he supported equal marriage and LGBT rights, but in a broadcast interview last week did not say whether or not it was a sin.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Xstain Mullah Aroma

Philadelphia, PA

#1 22 hrs ago
He's not credible, imo, but if they have to pretend to like or respect lgbt persons' humanity or equal rights then that's still progress.

BTW, bearing of false witness is a sin. His earlier double talk on whether engaging in same sex sexual activity is a sin were clear enough with their scriptural reference of "stick in rock.'(Mathew.)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Evolution Vault

Alpharetta, GA

#2 21 hrs ago
It took longer than expected because Farron had to check the Topix Straight People's Sin List to make sure he answered the trick question correctly
.
Discovered perfectly preserved in King James' secret passageway to George Villiers' bedroom;
.
Here's the Topix Straight People's Sin list:
**********
1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt have no other Gods before me
.
2. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain
.
3. Thou shalt keep holy the sabbath day
.
4. Honor thy father and thy mother
.
5. Thou shalt not kill
.
6. Thou shalt not commit adultery
.
7. Thou shalt not steal
.
8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor
.
9. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's wife
.
10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's goods
**********
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min ReplaceGOP 48,060
News Georgetown District High School to host fourth ... 37 min Wondering 8
News United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oees... 39 min Wondering 13
News Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker ... 44 min Wondering 24
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr President DonJ Trump 25,273
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,383
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,486
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 3 hr Logic Analysis 159
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 4 hr Richie 69,522
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr mentor 1 5,588
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC