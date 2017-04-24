Gay sex not a sin, says Lib Dem leader Tim Farron
There are 2 comments on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 22 hrs ago, titled Gay sex not a sin, says Lib Dem leader Tim Farron.
Gay sex is not a sin, Tim Farron has said after days of pressure to clarify his stance on the issue. He made clear he supported equal marriage and LGBT rights, but in a broadcast interview last week did not say whether or not it was a sin.
#1 22 hrs ago
He's not credible, imo, but if they have to pretend to like or respect lgbt persons' humanity or equal rights then that's still progress.
BTW, bearing of false witness is a sin. His earlier double talk on whether engaging in same sex sexual activity is a sin were clear enough with their scriptural reference of "stick in rock.'(Mathew.)
#2 21 hrs ago
It took longer than expected because Farron had to check the Topix Straight People's Sin List to make sure he answered the trick question correctly
.
Discovered perfectly preserved in King James' secret passageway to George Villiers' bedroom;
.
Here's the Topix Straight People's Sin list:
**********
1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt have no other Gods before me
.
2. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain
.
3. Thou shalt keep holy the sabbath day
.
4. Honor thy father and thy mother
.
5. Thou shalt not kill
.
6. Thou shalt not commit adultery
.
7. Thou shalt not steal
.
8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor
.
9. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's wife
.
10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's goods
**********
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...
