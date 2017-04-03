Gay rights organizations hail court ruling as "game changer"
Gay rights organizations are hailing a Chicago appeals court ruling that companies cannot discriminate against LGBT people in the workplace as a "game changer." . Gay rights organizations are hailing a Chicago appeals court ruling that companies cannot discriminate against LGBT people in the workplace as a "game changer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|guest
|1,366
|Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias
|39 min
|Wondering
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|42 min
|Respect71
|46,718
|The Latest: Lawyer: LGBT work bias ruling is 'g...
|43 min
|Just Think
|3
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5,463
|rainbow flag
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hope for the Same-Sex Attracted
|7 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Lesa
|25,415
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|16 hr
|Wondering
|195
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC