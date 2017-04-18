Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Call...

Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist a 'Good Man'

There are 2 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 15 hrs ago, titled Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist a 'Good Man'. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

A gay rights group criticized a Utah judge for bias after he called a convicted rapist a "good man" during sentencing. Restore Our Humanity , a Utah-based human rights group that fights for same-sex marriage and survivors of religious sexual abuse, spoke out against Judge Thomas Low for complimenting defendant Keith Robert Vallejo during sentencing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christardy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 1 hr ago
Found guilty of ten counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape but got 50 character reference letters because he was a bishop in the mormon whatever it is...so he's an "extraordinarily good man" who did bad things...like "great men" do.

How revealing of that cult alike.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 9 min ago
It could be that Vallejo did a lot of good over his life. He seems to have mental issues though. Wouldn't it be great if no one ever had their feelings hurt?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min TomInElPaso 47,944
News Are You Gay? Take This CIA-Inspired Test to Fin... 1 hr Christardy 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Etter Jesus 26,097
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 1 hr Christardy 73
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,367
Turkey season 1 hr Benny 2
The Family Cabin 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 6
News Hillary Clinton: Progress in LGBT rights may no... 2 hr slick willie expl... 45
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,308 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC