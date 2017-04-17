Gay Porn Mogul Michael Lucas Calls All Muslims 'Barbarians'
There are 1 comment on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay Porn Mogul Michael Lucas Calls All Muslims 'Barbarians'. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
Michael Lucas, the gay porn impresario behind Lucas Entertainment, has gained an infamous reputation of late for allegedly leaving an AirBNB filthy with porn performers' bodily fluids and for allegedly retaliating against porn stars who accuse his studio of spreading sexually transmitted infections. This weekend, Lucas sat down for an interview with Aaron Klein on " Aaron Klein Investigative Radio ," a New York and Philadelphia AM talk radio show.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Well if he said that about "all" anyone he's a sick bigot, imo. He has a history of extreme, ultra Zionism, but the only question is how gay men, wealthy or not, can so often become such vile, crypto right wingers.
Also, he's not that attractive on the outside, either.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|6 min
|sam4
|72
|Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra...
|13 min
|Gordon
|5
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|20 min
|Wondering
|47,719
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|23 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,359
|Turkey season opening day
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|4
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,432
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Imprtnrd
|25,935
|Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|17
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC