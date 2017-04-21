Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting

Gay policeman killed in Paris shooting

Read more: Washington Blade

A gunman who opened fire on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Thursday killed a gay police officer and wounded two others. The New York Times reported Xavier Jugele was among the three police officers the gunman shot at around 9 p.m. local time.

