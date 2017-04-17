Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist Church
There are 2 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist Church. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
Next week, the highest court of the United Methodist Church will decide whether people like him - "queer men" - can continue as members of the clergy. In the worst-case scenario, da Silva Souto said, he could have his license to preach his faith revoked.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
#1 12 hrs ago
If GOD is REALLY The Judge
Then what the heck do methodists need a 'high' court charade for?
Isn't GOD all-powerful enough for methodist tastes?
#2 6 hrs ago
I Cor 6 Homosexuals will not inherit the Kingdom of God.
Rom 1
"men with men"
"VILE"
"reprobate mind"
"God gave them up"
