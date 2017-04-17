Gay pastor fights censure by United M...

Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist Church

There are 2 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist Church. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

Next week, the highest court of the United Methodist Church will decide whether people like him - "queer men" - can continue as members of the clergy. In the worst-case scenario, da Silva Souto said, he could have his license to preach his faith revoked.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Entymological Timeline

Alpharetta, GA

#1 12 hrs ago
If GOD is REALLY The Judge
.
Then what the heck do methodists need a 'high' court charade for?
.
Isn't GOD all-powerful enough for methodist tastes?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ChowningKy

New York, NY

#2 6 hrs ago
Entymological Timeline wrote:
If GOD is REALLY The Judge
.
Then what the heck do methodists need a 'high' court charade for?
.
Isn't GOD all-powerful enough for methodist tastes?
I Cor 6 Homosexuals will not inherit the Kingdom of God.

Rom 1
"men with men"
"VILE"
"reprobate mind"
"God gave them up"

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 min carter county res... 25,919
News Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra... 11 min Gordon 1
News 9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f... 12 min Gordon 18
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min Respect71 47,697
News Nikki Haley Says Gay Lives in Chechnya Matter 14 min Gordon 1
News United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oees... 16 min Gordon 1
News Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians... 1 hr Imprtnrd 16
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 3 hr spud 66
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 15 hr Wondering 31
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC