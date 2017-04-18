Gay officer returning to police force after settling lawsuit
There are 6 comments on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay officer returning to police force after settling lawsuit. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
A gay New Jersey police officer who claimed he was fired because of his sexual orientation will soon be reinstated to the force. Glen Rock officials announced Wednesday they have reached a settlement with Matthew Stanislao.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,540
Kansas City, MO.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
GOOD for him!! Congrats on your settlement too!
|
United States
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Queers shouldn't be cops, they should stick with things they are good at like being hairdressers and flight attendants and so forth!!!
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Yeah first time he calls for backup he hee hee
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Spot on
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Bet three to one never gets a dime.
|
#6 2 hrs ago
What's being re instated going to be like for him? Bad move, I think. Should have taken a larger settlement and moved on to a less backwards police force.
|
|
