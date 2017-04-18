Gay officer returning to police force...

Gay officer returning to police force after settling lawsuit

There are 6 comments on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay officer returning to police force after settling lawsuit. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

A gay New Jersey police officer who claimed he was fired because of his sexual orientation will soon be reinstated to the force. Glen Rock officials announced Wednesday they have reached a settlement with Matthew Stanislao.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,540

Kansas City, MO.

#1 13 hrs ago
GOOD for him!! Congrats on your settlement too!

Kojac

United States

#2 13 hrs ago
Queers shouldn't be cops, they should stick with things they are good at like being hairdressers and flight attendants and so forth!!!

Joe Friday

New York, NY

#3 8 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
GOOD for him!! Congrats on your settlement too!
Yeah first time he calls for backup he hee hee

Heavy Hand

Bladensburg, MD

#4 6 hrs ago
Kojac wrote:
Queers shouldn't be cops, they should stick with things they are good at like being hairdressers and flight attendants and so forth!!!
Spot on

Papa Smurf

Tempe, AZ

#5 5 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
GOOD for him!! Congrats on your settlement too!
Bet three to one never gets a dime.

Rubio s Foam Partays

Philadelphia, PA

#6 2 hrs ago
What's being re instated going to be like for him? Bad move, I think. Should have taken a larger settlement and moved on to a less backwards police force.
