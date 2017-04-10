Gay men are being a tortured and murd...

Gay men are being a tortured and murdered in secret prisonsa in Chechnya

Earlier this month, it was claimed by a respected Russian newspaper that around 100 gay men had been rounded up by police and detained in what is widely being referred to as a modern-day 'concentration camp'.

Earlier this month, it was claimed by a respected Russian newspaper that around 100 gay men had been rounded up by police and detained in what is widely being referred to as a modern-day 'concentration camp'. The men were held "in connection with their non-traditional sexual orientation, or suspicion of such", and at least three people are feared dead after the violent raids.

Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
It's yet more sketchy, warmongering "intelligence" from those usual "British" sources. The headline does not even remotely match the summary.

However homophobic Russia appears to be, because of its Catholic type Church, it is not that different from the UK under Thatcher or that much different from parts of the US buybull belt today.

Let's go back to the Taliban "gassing puppies" in Afghanistan and "babies being ripped from incubators" in Kuwait and "WNDs slam dunk" in Iraq. They were so much more believable.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 12 hrs ago
Nothing surprises me about Russia. They think this is Medieval Times.

Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#4 10 hrs ago
What fake or exaggerated claims for the purposes of warmongering by the US (this time regarding Syria) would surprise you? It would be tough to top the "Iraq has WMDs," after all.

Chicago, IL

