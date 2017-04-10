Gay men are being a tortured and murdered in secret prisonsa in Chechnya
There are 3 comments on the Gay Times story from 21 hrs ago, titled Gay men are being a tortured and murdered in secret prisonsa in Chechnya. In it, Gay Times reports that:
Earlier this month, it was claimed by a respected Russian newspaper that around 100 gay men had been rounded up by police and detained in what is widely being referred to as a modern-day 'concentration camp'. The men were held "in connection with their non-traditional sexual orientation, or suspicion of such", and at least three people are feared dead after the violent raids.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
It's yet more sketchy, warmongering "intelligence" from those usual "British" sources. The headline does not even remotely match the summary.
However homophobic Russia appears to be, because of its Catholic type Church, it is not that different from the UK under Thatcher or that much different from parts of the US buybull belt today.
Let's go back to the Taliban "gassing puppies" in Afghanistan and "babies being ripped from incubators" in Kuwait and "WNDs slam dunk" in Iraq. They were so much more believable.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Nothing surprises me about Russia. They think this is Medieval Times.
|
#4 10 hrs ago
What fake or exaggerated claims for the purposes of warmongering by the US (this time regarding Syria) would surprise you? It would be tough to top the "Iraq has WMDs," after all.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 min
|No Surprise
|5,517
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Terra Firma
|47,219
|Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ...
|4 min
|misbehaved
|29
|Professor's complaint over gay rights roils Gor...
|10 min
|misbehaved
|5
|NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing...
|21 min
|Retribution
|6
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|41 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,676
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|1 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|57
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC