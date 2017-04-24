Gay man assaulted in hotel
There are 1 comment on the Castanet.net story from 17 hrs ago, titled Gay man assaulted in hotel.
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating a possible hate crime after a gay man was assaulted in a Nanaimo hotel. At 8:48 a.m. Thursday April 27, Nanaimo RCMP were contacted by a businessman who had been staying at a downtown hotel.
#1 11 hrs ago
Another lying Queer
