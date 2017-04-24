Gay legislator hits back at online tr...

Gay legislator hits back at online troll by calling grandma

Read more: Powhatan Today

An openly gay Pennsylvania politician has hit back at an internet troll who posted a slur on his Facebook page - by calling the troll's grandmother. WCAU-TV reports state Rep. Brian Sims saw the slur referencing blacks and gays Wednesday as he scrolled through his Facebook feed.

