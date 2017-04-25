Gay, HIV-positive asylum seeker man from San Jose detained in Florida
A San Jose man who is gay and HIV-positive has been detained at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Florida for more than a month since returning from a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Denis Davydov, 30, arrived in the U.S. legally in September 2014 and overstayed his visa.
