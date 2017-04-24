Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks ...

Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finally have a home' in North America

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finally have a home' in North America. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

A Dalhousie-trained violinist who came out as gay in a widely circulated YouTube video says he hopes to stay in North America for fear of persecution if he returns to his Russian homeland. But Artem Kolesov says first getting Canada's permission to cross the border for a classical concert is a struggle in itself.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Xstain Mullah Aroma

Philadelphia, PA

#1 51 min ago
I think it's always nice when you see a nerdy scientist or classical musician who is also a pretty fair approximation of good looking. A twofer.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min parent 26,079
News Russian foreign minister: No proof of persecuti... 8 min Gremlin 9
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 26 min Respect71 48,027
News Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker ... 34 min Gremlin 19
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 40 min Bernice 69,521
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 44 min Rose_NoHo 155
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 50 min Rose_NoHo 5,587
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC