Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finally have a home' in North America
A Dalhousie-trained violinist who came out as gay in a widely circulated YouTube video says he hopes to stay in North America for fear of persecution if he returns to his Russian homeland. But Artem Kolesov says first getting Canada's permission to cross the border for a classical concert is a struggle in itself.
#1 51 min ago
I think it's always nice when you see a nerdy scientist or classical musician who is also a pretty fair approximation of good looking. A twofer.
