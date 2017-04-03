There are on the Bangkok Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face caning for sex. In it, Bangkok Post reports that:

Two men in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province each face up to 100 strokes of the cane after neighbors reported them to Shariah police for having gay sex. Marzuki, the Shariah police's chief investigator, said Saturday that if found guilty, the men will be the first to be caned for gay sex under a new code implemented two years ago.

