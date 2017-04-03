Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face caning for sex
There are 9 comments on the Bangkok Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face caning for sex. In it, Bangkok Post reports that:
Two men in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province each face up to 100 strokes of the cane after neighbors reported them to Shariah police for having gay sex. Marzuki, the Shariah police's chief investigator, said Saturday that if found guilty, the men will be the first to be caned for gay sex under a new code implemented two years ago.
#1 5 hrs ago
Indonesia's cane-swinging sociopaths better chill on this one
Trigger-happy Trump could hit the panic button again
Run for your lives
#2 4 hrs ago
I think this is great news:)
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,743
Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
So caning would deter you from man on man sex in TN? They can't cane your thoughts, can they?
#4 4 hrs ago
I'm going to write two the NE Governor and suggest he institute gay caning too help end the gay scourge!!!
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,743
Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
Good luck with that. First of all, your institution checks all outgoing mail, it would simply be placed in the "socially/educationally challenged/ emotionally damaged" file.
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,743
Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
Let's all wait for the countdown.....my drunken stalker will soon post. Unless his nurse rolled him away from the computer.
#7 3 hrs ago
Have you seen my buddy, Frankie, two day?
#8 58 min ago
Stop stalking me Jade. I mean it.
United States
#9 33 min ago
You tell 'em, Frankie!!!
Add your comments below
