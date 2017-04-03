Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh provin...

Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face caning for sex

There are 9 comments on the Bangkok Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face caning for sex. In it, Bangkok Post reports that:

Two men in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province each face up to 100 strokes of the cane after neighbors reported them to Shariah police for having gay sex. Marzuki, the Shariah police's chief investigator, said Saturday that if found guilty, the men will be the first to be caned for gay sex under a new code implemented two years ago.

Earthquake Lagoon

Alpharetta, GA

#1 5 hrs ago
Indonesia's cane-swinging sociopaths better chill on this one
.
Trigger-happy Trump could hit the panic button again
.
Run for your lives
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Larry

Memphis, TN

#2 4 hrs ago
I think this is great news:)

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,743

Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
Larry wrote:
I think this is great news:)
So caning would deter you from man on man sex in TN? They can't cane your thoughts, can they?

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Larry

Memphis, TN

#4 4 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>

So caning would deter you from man on man sex in TN? They can't cane your thoughts, can they?
I'm going to write two the NE Governor and suggest he institute gay caning too help end the gay scourge!!!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,743

Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
Larry wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm going to write two the NE Governor and suggest he institute gay caning too help end the gay scourge!!!
Good luck with that. First of all, your institution checks all outgoing mail, it would simply be placed in the "socially/educationally challenged/ emotionally damaged" file.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,743

Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
Let's all wait for the countdown.....my drunken stalker will soon post. Unless his nurse rolled him away from the computer.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Larry

Memphis, TN

#7 3 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>

Good luck with that. First of all, your institution checks all outgoing mail, it would simply be placed in the "socially/educationally challenged/ emotionally damaged" file.
Have you seen my buddy, Frankie, two day?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#8 58 min ago
NE Jade wrote:
Let's all wait for the countdown.....my drunken stalker will soon post. Unless his nurse rolled him away from the computer.
Stop stalking me Jade. I mean it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lenny

United States

#9 33 min ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Stop stalking me Jade. I mean it.
You tell 'em, Frankie!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

