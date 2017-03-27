Gay Couple Holding Hands Attacked by ...

Gay Couple Holding Hands Attacked by Homophobic Teens with Bolt Cutters

A gay Dutch couple was attacked over the weekend by a group of six to eight men who shouted slurs and assaulted them with a pair of bolt cutters, according to Dutch media. The two were on their way home from a dance party at Luxor Live in Arnhem.

