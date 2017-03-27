Gay Couple Holding Hands Attacked by Homophobic Teens with Bolt Cutters
A gay Dutch couple was attacked over the weekend by a group of six to eight men who shouted slurs and assaulted them with a pair of bolt cutters, according to Dutch media. The two were on their way home from a dance party at Luxor Live in Arnhem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 min
|Just Think
|5,422
|Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors
|12 min
|Donald
|7
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|18 min
|Wondering
|46,605
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|32 min
|Order in the Court
|25,377
|Barbara Bush (Feb '11)
|51 min
|News Reader
|9
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|167
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,319
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC