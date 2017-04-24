There are on the Switched story from 17 hrs ago, titled Gay Concentration Camps: Silence = Death. In it, Switched reports that:

Collage of Gay Men During Holocaust, Silence = Death Backdrop From U2 Concert, and Chileans Protesting Gay Concentration Camps in Chechnya I drove to work crying the other morning. It wasn't the stress of being a solo mom of three kids under ten, or dealing with chronic health issues and economic challenges.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.