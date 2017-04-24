Gay Concentration Camps: Silence = Death
There are 1 comment on the Switched story from 17 hrs ago, titled Gay Concentration Camps: Silence = Death. In it, Switched reports that:
Collage of Gay Men During Holocaust, Silence = Death Backdrop From U2 Concert, and Chileans Protesting Gay Concentration Camps in Chechnya I drove to work crying the other morning. It wasn't the stress of being a solo mom of three kids under ten, or dealing with chronic health issues and economic challenges.
#1 12 hrs ago
When the lurid facts keep changing in every major aspect you know it's just warmongering disinformation...especially so when lifelong homophobes like Nikki Haley, who has opposed equal lgbt rights her entire political career, start moaning about gay men in "concentration camps." (Even though the story is magically no longer "concentration camps.")
