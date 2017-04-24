Gay Concentration Camps: Silence = Death

Gay Concentration Camps: Silence = Death

There are 1 comment on the Switched story from 17 hrs ago, titled Gay Concentration Camps: Silence = Death. In it, Switched reports that:

Collage of Gay Men During Holocaust, Silence = Death Backdrop From U2 Concert, and Chileans Protesting Gay Concentration Camps in Chechnya I drove to work crying the other morning. It wasn't the stress of being a solo mom of three kids under ten, or dealing with chronic health issues and economic challenges.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Prosperity Fundieraiser

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
When the lurid facts keep changing in every major aspect you know it's just warmongering disinformation...especially so when lifelong homophobes like Nikki Haley, who has opposed equal lgbt rights her entire political career, start moaning about gay men in "concentration camps." (Even though the story is magically no longer "concentration camps.")
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Truth 48,207
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 7 min Wondering 114
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 20 min Frankie Rizzo 5,660
Freaky Friday Turdkey Shack 24 min Frankie Rizzo 3
Turkey season in Nebraska 26 min Frankie Rizzo 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,524
Gay oovoo (Dec '12) 1 hr Bob smith 59
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 7 hr Wondering 25,360
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC