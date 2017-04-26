Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment

Chesterfield County, Va., police are calling on the LGBT community for help in their investigation into the murder of a 67-year-old gay man who was found stabbed to death on April 21 in his apartment in a section of Chesterfield near Richmond. Police said they believe Bruce M. Garnett, who family members say was active in gay rights advocacy in the late 1970s and 1980s, had been dead in his apartment in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive in Chesterfield for several weeks before police found his body.

