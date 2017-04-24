There are on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Franklin Graham's Alma Mater Forcing Staff To Pledge Opposition To Gay Marriage. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

A private North Carolina Christian college once attended by Franklin Graham is forcing its faculty and staff to pledge their opposition to marriage equality and abortion. Montreat College is requiring employees to sign a "Community Life Covenant" that affirms "the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman" and the "worth of every human being from conception to death."

