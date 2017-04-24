Franklin Graham's Alma Mater Forcing ...

Franklin Graham's Alma Mater Forcing Staff To Pledge Opposition To Gay Marriage

A private North Carolina Christian college once attended by Franklin Graham is forcing its faculty and staff to pledge their opposition to marriage equality and abortion. Montreat College is requiring employees to sign a "Community Life Covenant" that affirms "the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman" and the "worth of every human being from conception to death."

Prosperity Fundieraiser

Philadelphia, PA

#1 17 hrs ago
"worth of every human being from conception to death."

They oppose capital punishment? Support the same civil rights protections for lgbt persons that people already get on the basis of religious belief, veteran's status, race, national origin, sex, etc.?

Rainbow Referee

Alpharetta, GA

#2 7 hrs ago
Montreat is a Presbyterian College
.
Presbyterian is LGBT inclusive
.
So what we have here is Mutiny on the Mountain
.
A showdown is eminent

1

1

1

