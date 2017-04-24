Franklin Graham's Alma Mater Forcing Staff To Pledge Opposition To Gay Marriage
There are 2 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Franklin Graham's Alma Mater Forcing Staff To Pledge Opposition To Gay Marriage. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:
A private North Carolina Christian college once attended by Franklin Graham is forcing its faculty and staff to pledge their opposition to marriage equality and abortion. Montreat College is requiring employees to sign a "Community Life Covenant" that affirms "the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman" and the "worth of every human being from conception to death."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at On Top Magazine.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
"worth of every human being from conception to death."
They oppose capital punishment? Support the same civil rights protections for lgbt persons that people already get on the basis of religious belief, veteran's status, race, national origin, sex, etc.?
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Montreat is a Presbyterian College
.
Presbyterian is LGBT inclusive
.
So what we have here is Mutiny on the Mountain
.
A showdown is eminent
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|33 min
|Wondering
|48,213
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|47 min
|StevieV
|5,665
|Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What?
|1 hr
|DebraE
|22
|Men who tell sexist or homophobic jokes suffer ...
|1 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|2
|Methodist High Court Rejects Lesbian Bishop's C...
|2 hr
|GOD and GAYS win
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|117
|Freaky Friday Turdkey Shack
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Wondering
|25,360
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC