Food writer David Leite at work in th...

Food writer David Leite at work in the kitchen of his Roxbury home.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

The internet pioneer founded the website Leite's Culinaria in 1999 and seven years later he became the first winner of a James Beard Award for a website, an achievement he repeated the next year. Leite also won many fans for the cookbook, "The New Portuguese Table," which celebrates the ethnic food he grew up on in Fall River, Mass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min Terra Firma 46,986
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 16 min Wondering 34
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 51 min Just Think 25,488
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... 59 min Earthquake Lagoon 1
News Gay rights organizations hail court ruling as "... 1 hr Wondering 19
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr DebraE 5,486
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,335
News 'Pinkwashing' populism: Gay voters embrace Fren... 18 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 10
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) Thu dead cow 69,519
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC