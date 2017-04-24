FF Sues MN City and Fire Chief, Alleges Anti-Gay Bias

April 28-- An Eagan firefighter has sued the city and its fire chief over claims he was demoted from his position as battalion chief because he is gay. The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports that veteran firefighter Dan Benson filed a civil lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court alleging discrimination based on his sexual orientation and violation of his constitutional rights by Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott and the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.