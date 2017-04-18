Facing death for being gay, men flee Russia's Chechnya
Several Chechen men are hiding out in Moscow after escaping what they say is a brutal campaign against gay men by authorities in the Muslim region of Russia Ilya looks tired and drawn. After being beaten and tortured by men in military uniform in Russia's Chechnya region, he fled to Moscow but still fears for his life - because he is gay.
