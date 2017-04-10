Ex-official's trial to focus on bias ...

Ex-official's trial to focus on bias claims against Iowa AD

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The former associate athletic director at the University of Iowa will square off against the school in a trial Monday that centers on her claim that she suffered discrimination as a gay female who fought bias in college sports. The trial in a lawsuit brought by Jane Meyer is expected to litigate whether Athletic Director Gary Barta's personnel decisions were necessary judgment calls or tainted by discrimination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 3 min June VanDerMark 13,339
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min Wondering 47,492
News Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav... 22 min Imprtnrd 9
News Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri... 23 min RustyS 2
News Putin Flack Denies Torture, Murder of Gay Men i... 29 min Logic Analysis 2
News Kelly Osbourne's open to loving anybody 1 hr Wondering 11
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Truth 25,786
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 12 hr Sidney 55
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,308,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC