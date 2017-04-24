Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia22 min ago
Indonesian police have arrested eight men for allegedly holding a "gay party" in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, police said today. Officers busted 14 men holding the party in two hotel rooms in Surabaya, the second biggest city in Indonesia, around midnight yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|16 min
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|124
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|50 min
|Wondering
|48,236
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|55 min
|Wondering
|6
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|55 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,415
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|56 min
|Wondering
|25,371
|Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What?
|1 hr
|Wondering
|26
|Gobble Gobble
|2 hr
|Little Johnny
|3
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|5,673
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Tiffany
|69,524
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC