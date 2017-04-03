Dutch protest after attack on gay couple

Dutch protest after attack on gay couple

There are 1 comment on the The Nation story from 15 hrs ago, titled Dutch protest after attack on gay couple.

Hundreds demonstrated in Dutch cities Saturday in a show of support for gay rights after a male couple were attacked last week while walking hand-in-hand, media reported. Some 2,500 people brandishing rainbow flags turned out in the eastern city of Arnhem where Jasper Vernes-Sewratan, 35, and Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes, 31, were badly beaten last weekend.

Holy Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
The more I think about this as a tactic the more suspicious I am of it. If it winds up being a Pepsi commercial then that would cinch my initial hesitance.
