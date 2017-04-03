Dutch men worldwide hold hands after ...

Dutch men worldwide hold hands after gay couple attacked

There are 3 comments on the CBS News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Dutch men worldwide hold hands after gay couple attacked. In it, CBS News reports that:

Dutch leader of the Democrats 66 party Alexander Pechtold and financial specialist Wouter Koolmees hold hands on April 3, 2017 as a sign of solidarity for two men who were attacked after holding hands in public. In a simple act of solidarity, Dutch men across the Netherlands and around the world have held hands this week to protest the beating of two gay men.

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,729

Appleton WI

#1 12 hrs ago
Terrible that those men were attacked just for holding hands...

Awesome that they had this campaign of holding hands in solidarity. A simple and beautiful demonstration requiring no signs.
Lenny

United States

#2 11 hrs ago
Better not no queers hold hands by me or I'll open a big can of whoopass!!!
Holy Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#3 2 hrs ago
It actually is much more important what prison sentence the homophobic teens get, because that sounded like a particularly sadistic attack.(Probably not much of a prison sentence.)

It's also more important what the government there actually does about "religious" homophobes, domestic or imported.
