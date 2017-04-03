There are on the CBS News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Dutch men worldwide hold hands after gay couple attacked. In it, CBS News reports that:

Dutch leader of the Democrats 66 party Alexander Pechtold and financial specialist Wouter Koolmees hold hands on April 3, 2017 as a sign of solidarity for two men who were attacked after holding hands in public. In a simple act of solidarity, Dutch men across the Netherlands and around the world have held hands this week to protest the beating of two gay men.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.