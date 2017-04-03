Dutch men hold hands in solidarity with beaten gay couple
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from 10 hrs ago, titled Dutch men hold hands in solidarity with beaten gay couple. In it, SFGate reports that:
A couple hold hands as protesters march through the Dutch capital Amsterdam to show solidarity for two gay men who were badly beaten over the weekend in the eastern city of Arnhem, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The peaceful match was part of a national outpouring of anger at the incident in which the married men in Arnhem were beaten by a group of youths, in a confrontation that the victims told police started because they were holding hands.
#1 8 hrs ago
This particularly savage attack will bring the issue of large numbers of muslim immigrants up for the Western European left. It's been an issue for the racist, xenophobic, European right for awhile now, of course.
Luckily the US has apparently Democratic Party affiliated and more or less secular muslims for the most part so far. We already have enough mullahs in the buybull belt and so don't need any more.
#3 5 hrs ago
Neither are your comments about gay people.
