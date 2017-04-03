Dutch Lawmakers Arrive at Meeting Holding Hands in Solidarity with Gay Couple Brutally Attacked
Two Dutch Politicians arrived hand-in-hand at the negotiations on the formation of a new Dutch government on Monday to show support for a gay couple brutally attacked over the weekend . Journalist Barbara Barend started this action with a tweet calling on all men in the Netherlands to hold hands in public, to show support.
