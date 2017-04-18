Dozens protest alleged 'systemic dete...

Dozens protest alleged 'systemic detention' and murder of gay, bisexual men in Chechnya

Allegations of several killings and up to 100 men being detained in secret prisons in the Russian republic have prompted condemnation from human rights groups and the Canadian government, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland calling the reports of violence and discrimination "reprehensible" last week. At Saturday's protest beside the 519 community centre on Church Street, attendees called on the federal government to take action.

