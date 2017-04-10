Democratic Party Tag For Seattle Mayor Accused of Paying Teen Boys For Sex Is Rare
Perhaps in response to media critics, the establishment press has generally been more likely to prominently apply a party tag to Democrats charged with crimes or affected by scandals in recent years - not nearly as often or as prominently as for Republicans and conservatives, but an improvement over the almost laughable situation a decade ago. But in its treatment of Ed Murray, beginning Thursday afternoon, when the Seattle Times first reported on a lawsuit's allegation that the Seattle Mayor had paid for sex with an underage boy in the 1980s, the press has returned to its old ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ...
|5 min
|NE Jade
|9
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|21 min
|TomInElPaso
|47,193
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|38 min
|DebraE
|1,401
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|40 min
|DebraE
|5,514
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|2 hr
|Colin Grey
|2
|Charges dropped against man accused of anti-gay...
|3 hr
|Colin Grey
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Strel
|25,661
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|9 hr
|Wondering
|56
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC