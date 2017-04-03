Court: Civil Rights law prohibits discrimination of LGBT
A federal appeals court ruled for the first time Tuesday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination, setting up a likely battle before the Supreme Court as gay rights advocates push to broaden the scope of the 53-year-old law. The decision by the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago comes just three weeks after a three-judge panel in Atlanta ruled the opposite, saying employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees based on sexual orientation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|54 min
|Buy Bull BS
|5,462
|Hope for the Same-Sex Attracted
|2 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Lesa
|25,415
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Terra Firma
|46,716
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|74
|Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid News
|2
|Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|11 hr
|Wondering
|195
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC