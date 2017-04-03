Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT w...

Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias

15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A federal appeals court in Chicago on Tuesday ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act also protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination, the first time a federal appellate court has come to that conclusion. The decision by the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago comes just three weeks after a three-judge panel in Atlanta ruled the opposite, saying employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees based on sexual orientation.

Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Chicago, IL

