Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker under religious exemption

A federal court this week rejected a Chicago-based music director's claim he was unlawfully fired from a Catholic church for being gay, finding the parish can legally terminate the employee under the religious exemptions of civil rights laws. In a seven-page decision , U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras determined Tuesday the Holy Family Parish, which is under the jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of Chicago, had the right to terminate Colin Collette because the worker's position was ministerial in nature.

Meh! The Catholic and evangelical churches in this country are dying anyway.

Listen, the Catholic house of worship simply couldn't have him around being that he's over 13.

