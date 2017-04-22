There are on the Washington Blade story from 17 hrs ago, titled Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker under religious exemption. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

A federal court this week rejected a Chicago-based music director's claim he was unlawfully fired from a Catholic church for being gay, finding the parish can legally terminate the employee under the religious exemptions of civil rights laws. In a seven-page decision , U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras determined Tuesday the Holy Family Parish, which is under the jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of Chicago, had the right to terminate Colin Collette because the worker's position was ministerial in nature.

