Coronation Street's five gay characters 'not a huge amount', says Charlie Condou
The actor, 44, made a dramatic exit from the show when his midwife character Marcus Dent fell in love with Todd Grimshaw, played by Bruno Langley, three years ago. Asked by Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan about having five gay characters on the show, Charlie said: "A few years ago even, there would have only been your token gay character, just like there was probably your token black character and I think we have moved on from that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|just a thought
|25,970
|Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's...
|34 min
|cpeter1313
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|41 min
|cpeter1313
|47,800
|gobble gobble
|1 hr
|Herbie
|4
|Gay officer returning to police force after set...
|1 hr
|Joe Friday
|3
|United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oees...
|2 hr
|Fire Marshall Bill
|12
|9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f...
|5 hr
|Tre H
|20
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC