Coronation Street's five gay characte...

Coronation Street's five gay characters 'not a huge amount', says Charlie Condou

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The actor, 44, made a dramatic exit from the show when his midwife character Marcus Dent fell in love with Todd Grimshaw, played by Bruno Langley, three years ago. Asked by Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan about having five gay characters on the show, Charlie said: "A few years ago even, there would have only been your token gay character, just like there was probably your token black character and I think we have moved on from that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 min just a thought 25,970
News Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's... 34 min cpeter1313 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 41 min cpeter1313 47,800
gobble gobble 1 hr Herbie 4
News Gay officer returning to police force after set... 1 hr Joe Friday 3
News United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oees... 2 hr Fire Marshall Bill 12
News 9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f... 5 hr Tre H 20
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC