Chechnya is planning to 'eliminate' gay people from region
There are 1 comment on the Metro story from 19 hrs ago, titled Chechnya is planning to 'eliminate' gay people from region. In it, Metro reports that:
The majority-Muslim region is said to be using ' concentration camps ' to force homosexuals to promise to leave the republic. Men are reportedly being held in concentration camps for gay men while LGBT rights activists are mounting an effort to evacuate them.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Getting rid of all the non-muslims is a backhanded way of turning the City of Grozny itself into a concentration camp for muslims (caliphate)
.
Establishing caliphates is the same goal (different approach) the ISIS people were trying to achieve
|
