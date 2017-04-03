Chechnya arresting, killing gay men, newspaper says
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Chechnya arresting, killing gay men, newspaper says. In it, SFGate reports that:
In this Jan. 25, 2017 file-pool photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia. FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file-pool photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
In other words, they're about twenty years behind progress in Australia, imo, and about thirty years behind progress in the US, imo.
NYC cops usually just entrap gay men these days. Abner Louima broomstick-up-the-anus incidents are unusual nowadays. So far as we hear from suspects who are still with us.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 min
|Just Think
|5,431
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Respect71
|46,634
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|6 min
|Churchlady
|69
|What happened two Foxy dude?
|1 hr
|Medium Foxy Fan
|4
|The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman comes out as g...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|11
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|191
|Lesbian pastor, United Methodist Church agree t... (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|24
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|carter county res...
|25,384
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC