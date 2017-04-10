Charities regulator investigates lead...

Charities regulator investigates leading gay rights NGO

The Charities Regulator is investigating Glen, the Gay and Lesbian Network, as the NGO puts "new financial procedures" in place, writes Joyce Fegan. Glen, which aims to help shape national policy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and intersex people in Ireland, is co-operating with the regulator following its own internal review.

