Charities regulator investigates leading gay rights NGO
The Charities Regulator is investigating Glen, the Gay and Lesbian Network, as the NGO puts "new financial procedures" in place, writes Joyce Fegan. Glen, which aims to help shape national policy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and intersex people in Ireland, is co-operating with the regulator following its own internal review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|55 min
|huntcoyotes
|15
|9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f...
|1 hr
|Passin Thru
|4
|Add me on skype jasonhill100
|1 hr
|Here is what I
|2
|Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teena...
|1 hr
|Here is what I
|7
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|47,624
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Lou
|25,829
|Nebraska Wild Turkey Season
|5 hr
|Vernon
|1
|Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ...
|5 hr
|Buck
|65
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|7 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|22
|Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians...
|9 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|9
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC