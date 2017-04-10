Charges dropped against man accused of anti-gay hate crime at MSG
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Charges dropped against man accused of anti-gay hate crime at MSG. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
The Manhattan District Attorney dropped charges against a 26-year-old man who was accused of kicking a gay man outside Madison Square Garden, officials said. Cops arrested Grant Leach after Curtis Campbell, 50, accused him of spewing hate speech, flipping him off and kicking him in the stomach on March 12, police said.
#1 9 hrs ago
As it should be.
