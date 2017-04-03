Cartoonist laureate says world has ch...

Cartoonist laureate says world has changed, accepts gay work

11 hrs ago

Vermont's new cartoonist laureate has made a career out of illustrating the complexities of same-sex relationships and says the world has changed around her and is now much more accepting of her work. Alison Bechdel's memoir and graphic novel about growing up with a bisexual father was adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical.

Chicago, IL

