Cartoonist laureate says world has changed, accepts gay work
Vermont's new cartoonist laureate has made a career out of illustrating the complexities of same-sex relationships and says the world has changed around her and is now much more accepting of her work. Alison Bechdel's memoir and graphic novel about growing up with a bisexual father was adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical.
