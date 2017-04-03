Brooklyn Rapper Mousey Baby Faces 25 ...

Brooklyn Rapper Mousey Baby Faces 25 Years For Stabbing Two Gay Men: VIDEO

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Towleroad

Brooklyn rapper Mousey Baby has been charged with a hate crime after he verbally abused and slashed two men because he thought they were gay. It is alleged that in May last year, Mousey Baby - aka James Thomas - barged into a Crown Fried Chicken branch on Fulton Street and started hurling abuse at a number of men who had recently left nearby gay venue the Langston Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wanna urinate on some queer's shoes 10 min Incontinent1 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 21 min ReplaceGOP 46,676
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 22 min Tre H 5,457
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 32 min carter county res... 25,410
News The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman comes out as g... 1 hr Aspirin Between M... 15
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 2 hr Wondering 72
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 2 hr Wondering 195
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,278 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC