Brooklyn Rapper Mousey Baby Faces 25 Years For Stabbing Two Gay Men: VIDEO

Brooklyn rapper Mousey Baby has been charged with a hate crime after he verbally abused and slashed two men because he thought they were gay. It is alleged that in May last year, Mousey Baby - aka James Thomas - barged into a Crown Fried Chicken branch on Fulton Street and started hurling abuse at a number of men who had recently left nearby gay venue the Langston Club.

