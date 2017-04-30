Booze-Soaked Shoots, Hot Gay Sex, And Elizabeth Taylor's Poop...
Elizabeth Taylor showed up late and drunk for her shoots. Richard Burton threatened the film's beautiful gay star.
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|29 min
|No Surprise
|5,668
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Tiffany
|69,524
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|48,208
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,408
|Gay man assaulted in hotel
|2 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|2
|Men who tell sexist or homophobic jokes suffer ...
|2 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|3
|Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What?
|2 hr
|Humanspirit
|23
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Wondering
|25,360
