Blood donation restrictions for gay men 'discriminatory', MSPs told
There are 1 comment on the Evening Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled Blood donation restrictions for gay men 'discriminatory', MSPs told.
Holyrood's Petitions Committee has agreed to seek further evidence on the issue after being told the current system is "prejudicial" as it judges people based on sexuality rather than sexual behaviour. Jack Douglas, LGBT+ officer at NUS Scotland , has lodged a petition at Holyrood calling for individual risk-based blood donation to be introduced in Scotland.
#1 11 hrs ago
"Prejudicial because it judges people based on sexuality rather than sexual behavior." Exactly right.
