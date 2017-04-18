Bill protects adoption agencies that ...

Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away gay couples

There are 1 comment on the The Decatur Daily story from 14 hrs ago, titled Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away gay couples. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

Alabama might protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or in certain other households because of their religious beliefs. The legislation prohibits the state from refusing to license or sign contracts with faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements because of their religious beliefs.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 4 hrs ago
Every single time the republican religious fundies write discrimination into law; it opens the courthouse door for the LGBT; a door that otherwise would remain closed
.
Thank You; republican religious fundies ;o)

Chicago, IL

