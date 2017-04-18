There are on the The Decatur Daily story from 14 hrs ago, titled Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away gay couples. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

Alabama might protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or in certain other households because of their religious beliefs. The legislation prohibits the state from refusing to license or sign contracts with faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements because of their religious beliefs.

