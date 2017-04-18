Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away gay couples
The Decatur Daily reports that:
Alabama might protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or in certain other households because of their religious beliefs. The legislation prohibits the state from refusing to license or sign contracts with faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements because of their religious beliefs.
#2 4 hrs ago
Every single time the republican religious fundies write discrimination into law; it opens the courthouse door for the LGBT; a door that otherwise would remain closed
Thank You; republican religious fundies ;o)
