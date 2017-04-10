Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for censorship, library group says
Embattled comedian Bill Cosby's award-winning children's books series has landed on the American Library Association's list of top 10 books targeted for removal from school libraries. The annual list from the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tends to include a broad range of titles with the potential to offend.
#1 18 hrs ago
The Librarians are on it
If a little kid grows up to be 'Just Like Dad' he will go to jail for grabbing a handful of woman parts
