Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for censorship, library group says

There are 1 comment on the MyHighPlains.com story from Yesterday, titled Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for censorship, library group says. In it, MyHighPlains.com reports that:

Embattled comedian Bill Cosby's award-winning children's books series has landed on the American Library Association's list of top 10 books targeted for removal from school libraries. The annual list from the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tends to include a broad range of titles with the potential to offend.

Born Again Gay

Alpharetta, GA

#1 18 hrs ago
The Librarians are on it
.
If a little kid grows up to be 'Just Like Dad' he will go to jail for grabbing a handful of woman parts
