Barry Manilow reveals why he didn't c...

Barry Manilow reveals why he didn't come out as gay years ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deming Headlight

He tells 'People' he was afraid his fans would be disappointed if they knew he was gay. It turned out they were 'so happy' for him after he married his longtime partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 21 min Wondering 46,813
News rainbow flag 3 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 27
News Gay Georgia Republicans are coming out the closet (Mar '08) 3 hr Grinnling 5
first gay experiences (Oct '11) 4 hr Curiousteen 95
News How are gay rights and climate action not conse... 4 hr who the April Fool 1
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 6 hr Frankie 1
News Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council 6 hr Securityphart 8
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 hr Just Think 25,423
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 13 hr South Knox Hombre 5,472
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 18 hr Wondering 207
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC