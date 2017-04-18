There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 16 hrs ago, titled Are You Gay? Take This CIA-Inspired Test to Find Out. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Want to know if you're gay? We've put together a test to help you find out, with answers based on a 1980 CIA memo on identifying homosexuals. It might seem hard to believe, but just a few decades ago, law enforcement officers and military investigators went to work trying to find gays.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.