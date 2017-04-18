Are You Gay? Take This CIA-Inspired Test to Find Out
There are 1 comment on the Unicorn Booty story from 16 hrs ago, titled Are You Gay? Take This CIA-Inspired Test to Find Out. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
Want to know if you're gay? We've put together a test to help you find out, with answers based on a 1980 CIA memo on identifying homosexuals. It might seem hard to believe, but just a few decades ago, law enforcement officers and military investigators went to work trying to find gays.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
I took that test and it said I'm a mormon whatever. I did not know that.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|19 min
|PhillGeorge
|37
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|51 min
|George Justaprick
|26,112
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|1 hr
|Christardy
|75
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|River Tam
|47,982
|Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker ...
|3 hr
|TomInElPaso
|1
|Turkey season
|5 hr
|Jethroe
|2
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|5,575
|Hillary Clinton: Progress in LGBT rights may no...
|12 hr
|slick willie expl...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC